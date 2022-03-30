Here is all the latest gossip from Sunderland and across League One:

Stewart misses out

Ross Stewart will have to wait to make his debut for the Scotland national team after he was not named as part of the squad that faced Austria last night.

Sunderland's Trai Hume in action for Northern Ireland's Under-19's in 2019 (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for DFB)

Stewart, who has scored 22 goals for Sunderland this season, had to watch on as Scotland threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away in Austria.

The clash was just a friendly game with Scotland’s next competitive match set for June when they face Ukraine in a World Cup semi-final playoff match.

Whilst this is a blow for Stewart, Black Cats supporters will no doubt be glad that the striker didn’t pick up any injuries before returning to the club ahead of a crucial League One run-in period.

Linfield’s classy Hume message

Elsewhere, one Sunderland player did make his international debut last night with new signing Trai Hume featuring for Northern Ireland against Hungary.

Hume was named on the bench for the clash at Windsor Park but entered the field as an 83rd minute substitute.

Hume couldn’t prevent a 1-0 defeat for his side, however, his old club Linfield did post a classy message in response to Hume’s debut, writing:

“Linfield FC extends congratulations to our former player Trai Hume who has tonight made his senior international debut as a second half sub in the 1-0 friendly defeat against Hungary at Windsor Park.”

The 20-year-old was Sunderland’s first signing of the winter window when he joined from Linfield in the first week of January but the full-back has played just twice for the Black Cats and hasn’t featured since their 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon in February.

Ipswich Town make Red Devil’s appointment

Ipswich Town have appointed Sam Williams as their new ‘head of recruitment’, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Williams worked as ‘first team recruitment analyst’ at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer and had dealings with current Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna during the pair’s respective times at Old Trafford.

Before joining Manchester United, Williams previously held a variety of roles at fellow League One clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers.

