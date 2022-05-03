Sunderland's League One rivals explain why they've parted company with manager

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has confirmed Johnnie Jackson has departed after a disappointing campaign, with Charlton finishing mid-table.

Jackson was appointed as the club’s permanent manager in December 2021 following a spell in caretaker charge.

The owners say they have ‘big ambitions’ after explaining why they have made the decision.

Former Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images).

Charlton Owner and CEO, Thomas Sandgaard, told the club website: “I would like to thank Johnnie for everything he has done for the club. He is a Charlton legend who has given his all for this club as a player, captain, coach, assistant manager and manager.

“I am grateful for all he has contributed during my time at Charlton, including stabilising us this season when he took over as manager, following our poor start to the campaign.

“This decision has been a very difficult one to make, Johnnie has done so much for the club, but I felt the time was right to make the change as we continue our preparations for next season.

“Our search for a new manager has begun. This season wasn’t the season any of us at the club wanted.

"I have big ambitions for Charlton and it will be important for us to find the right individual that can build on the foundations in place and help us progress on our journey.”