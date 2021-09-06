Sunderland's League One rivals Doncaster Rovers swoop to sign ex-Leicester City, Rangers, Blackpool, Bolton and Wigan striker

And Sunderland’s League One rival Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of experienced striker Joe Dodoo on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old started his career with Leicester City, where he worked with current Rovers boss Richie Wellens at the King Power Stadium.

He left the Foxes to join Scottish giants Rangers in 2016.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Dodoo in action for Blackpool. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He also featured for Charlton Athletic and Blackpool on loan and spent the past two years in League One with Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.