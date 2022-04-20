Sunderland's League One promotion rivals Rotherham United suffer injury blow ahead of key game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland dropped out of the play-off places on Tuesday evening thanks to Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Crewe Alexandra.

Alex Neil’s side have a game in hand over the teams above them, Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle, as they head into the final three games.

First up is Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday followed by the visit of Rotherham next Tuesday and the season finale at Morecambe a week Saturday.

Paul Warne, Head Coach of Rotherham United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And Rotherham have suffered an injury blow.

Boss Paul Warne admits Shane Ferguson could be facing a spell on the sidelines however he remains more positive about Jordi Osei-Tutu – the pair went off injured in their defeat at Burton Albion.

Warne said: "Ferguson is in a boot, that doesn't look well. I think it is a plantar fascia issue, that is very negative.

"Jordi got a hit down the side of his leg where his ankle has been sore. I am not sure about the severity of that.

"Hopefully he might be ok at that weekend but we will have to wait and see."

Meanwhile, Alex Neil says he remains 'very, very hopeful' that Alex Pritchard will return for Sunderland's final three League One fixtures.

Pritchard returned from a month out due to an ankle problem in the 1-0 win over Gillingham, but missed both of Sunderland's Easter fixtures with a minor calf issue.