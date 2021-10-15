The Black Cats slipped to fourth over the international break and find themselves one point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle with two games in hand over the Pilgrims.

Lee Johnson’s side now face a run of six games in 18 days across all competitions with five of them being away from the Stadium of Light.

But, ahead of the Black Cats’ trip to the Priestfield Stadium, we round-up some of the things you might have missed today from around League One.

Peter Reid has taken up a role with Ipswich Town (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Tractor Boys confirm ex-Cats boss

Ipswich Town have confirmed the arrival of former Sunderland manager Peter Reid as part of Paul Cook’s backroom team.

Rumours emerged the Tractor Boys were interested in bringing Reid into a consultancy position after the 65-year-old was spotted at Portman Road during the clubs win over Shrewsbury Town.

And now, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Cambridge United, Cook confirmed the appointment.

He said: “Peter coming in is great, not just for me, but the other coaching staff and the club itself. Having people with that amount of experience at a football club can only be good.”

Wigan boss responds to Ian Evatt

One of the standout fixtures in League One this weekend sees promotion chasing Wigan Athletic take on rivals Bolton Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt made the bold claim through the week his side we’re ‘the best team in the league’ and ahead of Saturday’s derby clash Latics boss Leam Richardson has responded.

“You’d have to ask why he’s saying they’re the best team in the league, because there’s another 20-plus teams in there," said Richardson, speaking to Wigan Today.

“I think it’s great that he’s got so much confidence in himself and his players. He’s the leader of that team, so he’s got to profess that going forwards.

“But listen, leagues are won and lost in May, so wherever teams finish is where they deserve to.

“Come the end of the campaign we’ll all have finished where we deserve to have finished. Whether you’re first, sixth, 18th or bottom, that’s probably where you deserve to be. Nothing’s won or lost in October, or even in January.”

