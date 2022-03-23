The Black Cats have kept four clean sheets in their last five games, and should have claimed three points at both Charlton and Lincoln, games which finished goalless after the visitors failed to take their chances.

Sunderland now have seven games remaining to try and finish in the play-off places, yet sides around them are also in good form.

We’ve taken a closer look at what the league table would look like based just on the games since Neil took charge of Sunderland on February 11.

It should be noted that some teams have played more matches than others, and that Neil had just one training session to work with his players ahead of a trip to AFC Wimbledon last month.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. (24th) Fleetwood Played: 8 | Won: 0 | Drawn: 2 | Lost: 6 | Points: 2 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. (23rd) Morecambe Played: 8 | Won: 0 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 5 | Points: 3 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. (22nd) Crewe Played: 9 | Won: 1 | Drawn: 0 | Lost: 8 | Points: 3 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. (21st) AFC Wimbledon Played: 7 | Won: 0 | Drawn: 3 | Lost: 4 | Points: 3 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales