Sunderland's latest left-field transfer target 'revealed' after South American report
Sunderland have sent scouts over to South America to watch Chilean starlet Paolo Guajardo, according to reports.
Punto Cruzado reports that Sunderland have been watching the 19-year-old, who plays for Santiago Wanderers in Chile’s Primera B. In Guajardo’s 12 appearances this season, the youngster has scored five and assisted once from the wing.
Cruzado has also suggested that Universidad de Chile, Universidad Católica and Colo Colo in Chile and Chicago Fire of the MLS will rival Sunderland for the Chile youth international’s signature.
Sunderland turned to Central America to sign Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette last summer with Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman recently discussing the club’s scouting intentions in the Americas at a fan meeting.
Sunderland are next in action against Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day, with Bennette in with an outside chance of making Tony Mowbray’s squad after his recent return from the World Cup in Qatar.