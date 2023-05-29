Wasserman Boxing has announced that ex-Sunderland youth teamer and now professional boxer Josh Kelly has signed a new multi-year deal with the company.

Kelly is aiming to become the next British boxer to break onto the world stage with "Pretty Boy" ranked number two in the world and preparing for his June 24 showdown with Argentinean hardman Gabriel Corzo at the Vertu Motors Arena, in Newcastle.

Kelly and Wasserman Boxing have extended their partnership, which began last year and has quickly seen the 29-year-old re-establish himself as one of Britain’s premier talents.

"I am really happy to have signed a multi-year deal with Wasserman Boxing," Ryhope-born Kelly said: "I have loved working with Kalle, Nisse and the whole team and know that, with them in my corner, my career will continue to go from strength to strength.

"Winning the British title against Troy Williamson, at a packed-out arena last year, is a moment that I will never forget, but now we are ready to take on the world, starting on June 24 in Newcastle. Let's go!"

Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing added: "Josh Kelly is one of the hottest properties in the sport and there are so many massive domestic and international fights to be made for him, so we are thrilled he has put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal with Wasserman Boxing.

"Promoting Josh has been a dream but make no mistake, we are only just getting started with this man. In Newcastle on June 24, we start to take Pretty Boy to the next level."