First up, he takes a look at the state of play with the five loanees in Sunderland’s current squad, and predicts whether there will be any changes.

Remember that while Sunderland can sign as many loanees as they want, they can only ever name five in a matchday squad...

CALLUM DOYLE

Nathan Broadhead has been in superb form for Sunderland of late

When Doyle arrived without a senior league appearance to his name in the summer, Johnson said that he was 'quietly confident he can have a big impact as time goes on'.

The last four words were revealed and at that stage, there probably was not a party involved who would have envisaged the extent to which the teenager would become an integral part of Johnson's side so swiftly.

His ability and willingness to step out with the ball has been crucial, and Johnson clearly values his bravery in taking risks to try and break the lines.

It has not all been straightforward by any stretch of the imagination, but it was hugely telling that one of the very rare occasions he drop out of the team (following the Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday defeats), he was back on the pitch for the second half as Johnson looked to get a better tempo and more aggression from his backline against Mansfield Town.

Doyle is gaining invaluable experience, and developing the physical side of his defensive game, which ultimately was one of the key goals from this loan.

From Manchester City's perspective the loan is surely working out even better than they could have anticipated. It would be a major shock and a fairly unfathomable decision to bring an early end to a loan that currently benefits everyone.

NATHAN BROADHEAD

Broadhead's excellent recent form has led to some concern that Everton might reconsider the 23-year-old's position in the January window.

Johnson was asked about his position, alongside Doyle's, last week and gave this upbeat response: "I think the parent clubs will be looking [to see] are they being well looked after? Are they getting the minutes and developing their careers?

"And I think if the answers are yes, yes, yes to all those things, then I would expect us to be good in the second half of the season with those players."

If we put ourselves in Everton's position, it makes little sense to recall Broadhead.

Their key hopes when loaning him to Sunderland would have been a) that he would develop at a rate that could boost his future prospects at Goodison Park or that b) regular football at a big club would grow his value ahead of the summer transfer window, when he will just one year left on his deal.

Though initially he struggled to break into a winning team, since returning from a hamstring injury sustained in that breakthrough performance against Cheltenham Town he has been a regular.

Johnson had talked up the prospect of pairing him alongside Ross Stewart long before he was able to do so on a regular basis, and some excellent results mean it is likely here for the long haul.

If this trajectory continues, then Everton will end the season with a better player and a bigger asset.

They could potentially look to move him into the Championship, but it would be a major risk and could have significant downside for all parties.

Barring a major injury crisis at Goodison, it's in everyone's interests to build on this exciting momentum and then reassess in the summer.

THORBEN HOFFMANN/LEON DAJAKU

Sunderland have options to make both loans permanent at the end of the season, so both deals were done with a view to the players having a long-term future at the club.

Hoffmann has become the established number one, with Johnson recently saying that he has been very happy with his work 'the majority of the time'. For a 22-year-old goalkeeper, that is solid progress even if there is room for improvement.

Dajaku has taken a while to really settle, but has shown signs of his quality and has produced arguably his two most complete peformances in the recent home wins.

With that in mind it looks his gametime will increase in the second half of the season.

FREDERIK ALVES

Of the five, Alves is the one where there could feasibly be a recall.

Johnson does not want to lose the Dane, who he says has a bright future and all the attributes to be an excellent centre-back.

But the issue is that right now, he clearly does not see him as a regular in the league.

Alves has a fair amount of senior experience and the reason he was sent to Sunderland ahead of clubs like Blackburn Rovers and even New York Red Bulls was that he was expected to play week in, week out in League One.

Johnson has been asked regularly by The Echo about Alves' progress, and while praising his Carabao Cup performances, has suggested he still wants to see a lot more aggression not just in his defending, but in stepping out, playing brave passes and getting the defensive line high up the pitch.

When Lynden Gooch pulled up with an injury just before half time against Plymouth, it was telling that Johnson opted to move Carl Winchester out wide right.

Sunderland are keen to keep Alves and challenge him to make that breakthrough. Whether West Ham are prepared to risk another half-season of limited game time is the key question. Given there was significant Championship interest in the summer, you suspect not.

One major caveat to all this is that there are four games to play before the transfer window opens, and Alves is one injury away from being right in the thick of it.

And who is to say what impact a positive showing at the Emirates Stadium could have?

