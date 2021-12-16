Sunderland's January transfer window: Assessing the priority positions and what incoming business will look like

What is currently less clear is the budget that will be available, and just how extensively he will able to recruit.

There has been little dialogue from the senior hierarchy to media or supporters on this front, a reflection of the way continued uncertainty over the ownership structure can affect communication.

It seems at the moment there is unlikely to be a significant departure from the previous two windows in terms of strategy.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman

Speaking last week Johnson mentioned Championship players coming into the last six months of their deals as one potentially profitable market for his recruitment team, and also added that they continue to scout the lower leagues in search of a ‘gem’.

With five loanees already in the squad and, as we explained in part one, minimal movement expected, that is an avenue unlikely to be pursued in any great depth.

Though right now the squad depth is poor, that is a situation quickly changing and one that is expected to look very different by the time the January window opens.

But even with Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume back in action, there are still some key areas where it is clear that Sunderland will need to recruit.

Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have had an impressive first half of the campaign, and Sunderland will need to strengthen to last the pace…

THE CLEAR PRIORITY

If there is one position where a new arrival would bolster not just the squad but the starting XI significantly then it is right back.

This is no reflection on those who have played that role in recent weeks.

Carl Winchester has arguably been the player of the season given the way he has taken on the task, and the recent shift to a more back five/lop-sided 4-2-3-1 has seen Bailey Wright put in some strong performances on that flank.

The knock-on effect of signing a specialist would be considerable, though.

It would allow Winchester to keep competing for that central midfield role, which feels significant as his excellent form there seems to have benefited both Dan Neil and Alex Pritchard.

It could also add further attacking threat to the side, if a player comfortable in possession and with athleticism is recruited.

Clearly Niall Huggins can be that player, but a) he has played most of his football off the left flank and b) a setback in his recovery from a stress fracture of the back means he is facing another six weeks on the sidelines.

To depend on his return would be too great a risk in such a vital part of the season.

ANOTHER MUST-ADD POSITION

The other key position to fill is in central midfield.

That Corry Evans is returning to fitness is a boost for Sunderland, but his availability through the first half of the season has been mixed.

Neil and Winchester have formed a mightily effective partnership over the past fortnight, but one further injury would have left Sunderland very short.

Elliot Embleton can play there, of course, but Johnson would far rather deploy him higher up the pitch.

Though the club are hopeful that Luke O’Nien could be back in action after around three months on the sidelines following shoulder surgery, that still means he will miss a big chunk of the remainder of the season and even when back, he will need to get up to full match fitness.

If Sunderland have serious designs on forcing their way into the top two then an experienced campaigner in this position is a must.

A WELCOME BONUS

Right now Sunderland’s striking options are impressive.

Nathan Broadhead is excelling, and while Ross Stewart is not quite as prolific as in the early season, that’s exactly because Broadhead’s arrival has seen the goal threat better shared across the squad.

The Scot’s performance level has remained high, often dropping deeper than usual to link up the play and to allow Broadhead to run in behind.

It’s not an area of concern in terms of the starting XI, but another addition would leave

Will Harris has been part of the match day squad this season and has two substitute appearances in the league to his name, but he has been absent of late with an ankle problem (not thought to be too serious) and that underlines how quickly Sunderland could be left looking light in one of the most important positions on the pitch.

This would, it should be said, be the hardest position in which to recruit, as any potential arrival would know they face a challenge for regular game time given the strength of the two currently senior options.

Take, for example, Daniel Jebbison’s decision to move to Burton Albion last summer, knowing that he would have a far more significant role there.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS?

If West Ham United do opt to recall Frederik Alves, then clearly Johnson will need to go into the market to replace him and ensure that he has sufficient depth at centre-back for the second half of the season.

And as discussed in part two of this preview series, a decision on the recall of Jack Diamond and/or Josh Hawkes will also have an impact on the depth of the squad, and the business that Johnson might need to do.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.