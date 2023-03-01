Sunderland's intriguing starting XI next season - only including contracted players: Photo gallery
Sunderland still have 12 games remaining this season - while the club have also been making plans for the long term.
The Black Cats have agreed lengthy deals with several of their younger players, while the majority of their squad remain under contract for the 2023/24 campaign.
Amad and Joe Gelhardt are only on loan at the club until the end of the campaign, while there is an option to buy midfielder Edouard Michut when at the end of his initial loan deal from PSG.
Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like if you only include the players who are under contract for next season: