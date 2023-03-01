News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland.
Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland.
Danny Batth and Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland.

Sunderland's intriguing starting XI next season - only including contracted players: Photo gallery

Sunderland still have 12 games remaining this season - while the club have also been making plans for the long term.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
6 hours ago

The Black Cats have agreed lengthy deals with several of their younger players, while the majority of their squad remain under contract for the 2023/24 campaign.

Amad and Joe Gelhardt are only on loan at the club until the end of the campaign, while there is an option to buy midfielder Edouard Michut when at the end of his initial loan deal from PSG.

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like if you only include the players who are under contract for next season:

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

After signing a long-term contract extension in the summer, the 22-year-old has started every Championship fixture for Sunderland this season.

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. RB: Trai Hume

The 20-year-old received his opportunity and has impressed since coming into the side.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Since returning from a foot injury in December the 23-year-old has made 14 consecutive starts and looks like an excellent summer signing.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. CB: Danny Batth

With Corry Evans out injured, the 32-year has captained the side in recent weeks. The central defender is under contract for next season after a clause was triggered in his deal.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5