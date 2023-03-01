Sunderland still have 12 games remaining this season - while the club have also been making plans for the long term.

The Black Cats have agreed lengthy deals with several of their younger players, while the majority of their squad remain under contract for the 2023/24 campaign.

Amad and Joe Gelhardt are only on loan at the club until the end of the campaign, while there is an option to buy midfielder Edouard Michut when at the end of his initial loan deal from PSG.

Here’s a look at what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like if you only include the players who are under contract for next season:

GK: Anthony Patterson After signing a long-term contract extension in the summer, the 22-year-old has started every Championship fixture for Sunderland this season.

RB: Trai Hume The 20-year-old received his opportunity and has impressed since coming into the side.

CB: Daniel Ballard Since returning from a foot injury in December the 23-year-old has made 14 consecutive starts and looks like an excellent summer signing.

CB: Danny Batth With Corry Evans out injured, the 32-year has captained the side in recent weeks. The central defender is under contract for next season after a clause was triggered in his deal.