The Black Cats are one of a number of sides in the running for a spot in the top six, with everything to play for over their three remaining fixtures.
Monday’s 0-0 stalemate against Plymouth Argyle, combined with results elsewhere, meant that Alex Neil’s side ended the Easter weekend in seventh - albeit with a game in hand over some of the teams above them.
Ultimately, at this late stage of the season, a lot can be decided by who is enjoying the hottest streak of form.
Last ditch charges and eleventh hour collapses can make or break a campaign - but who in League One is leading the way in terms of their recent output?
We’ve taken a look at each club’s form over their last 10 matches to compile a full form table, and to see where Sunderland currently stand.
Check out the rankings, from worst to best, below...