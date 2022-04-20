Sunderland’s hopes of securing a place in this season’s League One play-offs are balancing on a knife’s edge.

The Black Cats are one of a number of sides in the running for a spot in the top six, with everything to play for over their three remaining fixtures.

Monday’s 0-0 stalemate against Plymouth Argyle, combined with results elsewhere, meant that Alex Neil’s side ended the Easter weekend in seventh - albeit with a game in hand over some of the teams above them.

Ultimately, at this late stage of the season, a lot can be decided by who is enjoying the hottest streak of form.

Last ditch charges and eleventh hour collapses can make or break a campaign - but who in League One is leading the way in terms of their recent output?

We’ve taken a look at each club’s form over their last 10 matches to compile a full form table, and to see where Sunderland currently stand.

Check out the rankings, from worst to best, below...

24th: Crewe Alexandra Pts: 3. GD: -13. Actual League Position: 24th.

23rd: AFC Wimbledon Pts: 3. GD: -11. Actual League Position: 22nd.

22nd: Fleetwood Town Pts: 6. GD: -6. Actual League Position: 21st.

21st: Accrington Stanley Pts: 9. GD: -12. Actual League Position: 15th.