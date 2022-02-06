Sunderland's interim boss explains key selection decisions after shock defeat

Carl Winchester took up a surprise role on the right of the three central defenders as the Black Cats slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Doncaster Rovers, who remain bottom of League One despite their win.

Sunderland made only one change from last Saturday's starting XI, with Alex Pritchard replacing Leon Dajaku.

Dodds conceded that they would reflect on their decision, but said the poor defending that led to both of Doncaster's first goals was, at least at first impression, not due to the formation.

Ross Stewart goes close for Sunderland

"I don't want to dwell too much on the past but we felt that at Bolton we were a little bit too open and exposed," Dodds said.

"We felt that the personnel would allow us to get a little bit more security in the back line, and what Winnie would give us is a shape-change without making a sub and you could see that in the second half when we went to a back four.

"The thought process was that if we needed to change the game tactically, we could do that and we did do that.

"The second goal was a killer for us because you're then chasing the game.

"We'll have to look back at the footage, but my initial gut reaction is that I don't think the two goals were a shape issue.

"If i felt there had been a drop-off in work ethic or focus, then I wouldn't have put this starting XI out," he added.

"But it had been a good week - we had lots of meetings with individuals, two or three days good work on the grass, they seemed really positive, and there was a real focus and intensity, but that's football.

"This is the toughest industry in the world and we have dust ourselves down and know that that spell in the first half wasn't acceptable and make sure we aren't feeling sorry for ourselves on Tuesday.

"For this week I am the captain of the ship and I am going to have to take responsibility for that."

Dodds also explained the decision not to start with deadline-day signings Jermain Defoe and Jay Matete, who were introduced with around 20 minutes to play.

"We have a duty of care to Jermain because he has only played nine minutes of football this season," Dodds said.

"His quality is undoubted, but he has not just come in to play for this one game, he has come in to play for the remainder of the season and try to get us out of the league.

"Jay came in this week and he it's a big move for him, he's a young man coming from Fleetwood and you have to weigh up all those factors when you are picking the team.

"The starting XI had more than enough to beat Doncaster, we can't shy away from that.

"We will be back in tomorrow morning and we will be making sure the preparation is as thorough as it can be."

