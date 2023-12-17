Sunderland will be out to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bristol City when they return to the Stadium of Light against Coventry City next week. The Black Cats have won their last two games on home soil as they defeated play-off rivals West Brom and Leeds United on Wearside, before losing at the Robins in their most recent outing.

Saturday's meeting with Coventry is the Black Cats' final home game until New Year's Day when they host Preston North End as they are on the road at Hull City and Rotherham United in their two Championship fixtures after Christmas Day. As Sunderland prepare for Saturday's home game with Coventry, we have looked at how their impressive home attendances so far compare to the rest of their Championship rivals.