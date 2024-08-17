Sunderland will hope to extend their unbeaten league run when Sheffield Wednesday come to the Stadium of Light later this weekend. Regis Le Bris will experience his first competitive home game as Black Cats boss on Sunday, aiming for a performance more like the trip to Cardiff City and less like Tuesday’s meeting at Preston North End.

Le Bris has been tasked with rejuvenating a side who finished last season in miserable fashion, and the 48-year-old has the tools at his disposal to do so. A play-off place is the aim and Sunderland have a squad more than good enough for a top-six finish, with Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg among the many promising young talents.