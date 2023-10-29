News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s impressive position in all-time Premier League table compared to Newcastle United, Man United, Everton, Leeds United & more - gallery

Sunderland are aiming to earn their place back in the Premier League as they battle for a Championship play-off spot

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 29th Oct 2023, 17:00 GMT

It has been more than six years since Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League but the Black Cats have hopes of ending their top-flight hiatus this term.

Tony Mowbray’s side secured a top-six spot last campaign but came up short in the play-offs against Luton Town, with the Hatters going on to secure promotion. Sunderland got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win at home to Norwich City, as they ended a three-game losing streak to move into seventh.

Plenty more twists and turns are expected this season with numerous sides battling for promotion. The Black Cats have played 608 Premier League games in the competition’s history and here’s where they sit in the all-time table compared to the other 50 sides who have competed in the Premier League era. Take a look...

Points - 5

1. 51st: Luton Town

Points - 5

Points - 30

2. 50th: Swindon Town

Points - 30

Points - 35

3. 49th: Barnsley

Points - 35

Points - 39

4. 48th: Blackpool

Points - 39

