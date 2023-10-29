Sunderland are aiming to earn their place back in the Premier League as they battle for a Championship play-off spot

It has been more than six years since Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League but the Black Cats have hopes of ending their top-flight hiatus this term.

Tony Mowbray’s side secured a top-six spot last campaign but came up short in the play-offs against Luton Town, with the Hatters going on to secure promotion. Sunderland got back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 win at home to Norwich City, as they ended a three-game losing streak to move into seventh.