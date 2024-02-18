Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have their eyes on earning a spot back in the Premier League next season. Even after their latest defeats against Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City, the Black Cats are just four points adrift of the top six.

With the impressive Stadium of Light as their home base, Sunderland have boasted huge, impressive crowds this season. The loyal home support has also translated to the numbers on the road. Despite their latest away fixtures ending in defeat, the travelling fans continue to record strong attendances away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad