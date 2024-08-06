Earlier in the week, renowned financial analysts Swiss Ramble published a detailed look at Sunderland’s finances for the 2022/23 campaign. That, of course, was the year that the Black Cats came within a whisker of battling their way to a second consecutive play-off final, only to fall short at the final hurdle in a tight clash with Luton Town.

In particular, Swiss Ramble ask the question as to just how successful the club’s focus on financial sustainability has been in recent seasons. As part of this, they examine a number of key factors, from scale of losses to incoming transfer fees to wage bills - but perhaps the most intriguing figures are related to match day income.

It is no great secret that the Black Cats often have the highest attendance in the Championship - and one of the highest in the country writ large - but how exactly does that translate into funds? We’ve taken a closer look at the full rankings for the 2022/23 Championship below.

It is also worth pointing out that while the relevant figures for the season before last are now somewhat out of date, they are still the most recent set of full accounts available at the time of writing, and as such, provide the best indication of any as to where Sunderland’s financial health sits presently.

With that in mind, here’s a full rundown of match day revenues from the 2022/23 campaign, starting at number 24, and working our way up towards the top spot.

1 . SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Sunderland fans support their team with the scoreboard reading 'Welcome to Sunderland' during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium of Light on January 06, 2024 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Sunderland fans support their team with the scoreboard reading 'Welcome to Sunderland' | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Tom Eaves of Rotherham United scores his team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Cardiff City at AESSEAL New York Stadium on May 04, 2024 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) Rotherham United earned a fairly modest £2.6m from match day revenue, which places them bottom of the list. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Wigan Athletic's Charlie Hughes in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic at Fratton Park on April 20, 2024 in Portsmouth, England.(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) Wigan Athletic also earned £2.6m or so from match day revenue. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . SWANSEA, WALES - APRIL 10: Matt Grimes of Swansea City (2L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Jay Fulton after scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Stoke City at Liberty Stadium on April 10, 2024 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Swansea City earned a slightly better £3.5m from match day revenue, which places them 22nd on the list. | Getty Images Photo Sales