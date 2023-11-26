How do the Stadium of Light attendances compare to Sunderland's rivals in English football's second tier?

It was a sobering weekend for Sunderland as they marked their return from the international break by falling to a 2-0 defeat at struggling Plymouth Argyle.

Tony Mowbray's men could have handed a further boost to their bid for a Championship play-off place with a win at Home Park - but emerged empty handed as first-half goals from Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz gave the Pilgrims all three points.

Fortunately, the Black Cats will be able to rely on the unwavering support of the Stadium of Light faithful when they return to Wearside with a home game against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night.

The meeting with the Terriers will allow Sunderland supporters to continue doing what they have done throughout the season and getting behind their side in great numbers - but how does the average attendance at the Stadium of Light compare to other clubs around English football's second tier?