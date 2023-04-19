News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s highest and lowest possible final position and how it compares to West Brom, Blackburn Rovers and play-off rivals - gallery

A look at the highest and lowest possible final positions Sunderland and their playoff rivals can manage this season.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Sunderland are still in the Championship play-off race as they go into their final three games.

The Black Cats were dealt a big set-back on Tuesday night, drawing at home to strugglers Huddersfield Town, but they are still in the race. As things stand, Sunderland are in eighth place, one point behind West Brom in sixth place, but the Baggies have a game in-hand, and even more concerningly, Blackburn in seventh have two games in-hand.

As the playoff race enters the final stages, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have taken a look at each of the teams from second place to 13th place, to see the lowest and highest possible final positions of each of those teams.

Take a look below...

Possible position range: 1-4

1. Sheffield United

Possible position range: 1-4

Possible position range: 2-9

2. Luton Town

Possible position range: 2-9

Possible position range: 2-12

3. Middlesbrough

Possible position range: 2-12

Possible position range: 3-14

4. Millwall

Possible position range: 3-14

Related topics:Black CatsSunderlandBlackburnWest BromHuddersfield Town