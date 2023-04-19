A look at the highest and lowest possible final positions Sunderland and their playoff rivals can manage this season.

Sunderland are still in the Championship play-off race as they go into their final three games.

The Black Cats were dealt a big set-back on Tuesday night, drawing at home to strugglers Huddersfield Town, but they are still in the race. As things stand, Sunderland are in eighth place, one point behind West Brom in sixth place, but the Baggies have a game in-hand, and even more concerningly, Blackburn in seventh have two games in-hand.

As the playoff race enters the final stages, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have taken a look at each of the teams from second place to 13th place, to see the lowest and highest possible final positions of each of those teams.

Take a look below...

