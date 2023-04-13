Artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT is taking the internet by storm but how much does it know about Sunderland?

We asked the AI to name Sunderland’s greatest starting XI since 1973 and this was how it responded.

"As an AI language model, I don't have personal opinions, but based on historical performance, player accolades, and fan opinions, here's a possible selection for Sunderland AFC's greatest starting XI since 1973.

“This is just one possible selection for Sunderland AFC's greatest starting XI since 1973, and there may be other players who could also be considered based on individual preferences and opinions.”

Do you agree with ChatGPT’s picks? Let us know on our social media channels:

1 . GK: Simon Mignolet "The Belgian goalkeeper played for Sunderland from 2010 to 2013 and was known for his shot-stopping ability and commanding presence in the box." Photo: ANDREW YATES Photo Sales

2 . RB: Phil Bardsley "A reliable right-back who played for Sunderland from 2008 to 2014 and known for his defensive skills and ability to contribute offensively." Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3 . LB: Michael Gray "A versatile left-back who spent most of his career at Sunderland, making over 300 appearances and known for his overlapping runs and solid defending." Photo: Graham Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . CB: Gary Bennett "A tough-tackling centre-back who was a fan favourite at Sunderland in the 1980s and 1990s and known for his leadership and commitment to the club." Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3