Sunderland's greatest starting XI post-1973 - according to AI bot ChatGPT: photo gallery
Artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT is taking the internet by storm but how much does it know about Sunderland?
We asked the AI to name Sunderland’s greatest starting XI since 1973 and this was how it responded.
"As an AI language model, I don't have personal opinions, but based on historical performance, player accolades, and fan opinions, here's a possible selection for Sunderland AFC's greatest starting XI since 1973.
“This is just one possible selection for Sunderland AFC's greatest starting XI since 1973, and there may be other players who could also be considered based on individual preferences and opinions.”
Do you agree with ChatGPT’s picks? Let us know on our social media channels: