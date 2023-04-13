News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's greatest starting XI post-1973 - according to AI bot ChatGPT: photo gallery

Artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT is taking the internet by storm but how much does it know about Sunderland?

By James Copley
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST

We asked the AI to name Sunderland’s greatest starting XI since 1973 and this was how it responded.

"As an AI language model, I don't have personal opinions, but based on historical performance, player accolades, and fan opinions, here's a possible selection for Sunderland AFC's greatest starting XI since 1973.

“This is just one possible selection for Sunderland AFC's greatest starting XI since 1973, and there may be other players who could also be considered based on individual preferences and opinions.”

Do you agree with ChatGPT’s picks? Let us know on our social media channels:



1. GK: Simon Mignolet

"The Belgian goalkeeper played for Sunderland from 2010 to 2013 and was known for his shot-stopping ability and commanding presence in the box." Photo: ANDREW YATES



2. RB: Phil Bardsley

"A reliable right-back who played for Sunderland from 2008 to 2014 and known for his defensive skills and ability to contribute offensively." Photo: Michael Regan



3. LB: Michael Gray

"A versatile left-back who spent most of his career at Sunderland, making over 300 appearances and known for his overlapping runs and solid defending." Photo: Graham Chadwick



4. CB: Gary Bennett

"A tough-tackling centre-back who was a fan favourite at Sunderland in the 1980s and 1990s and known for his leadership and commitment to the club." Photo: Shaun Botterill

