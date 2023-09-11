It has been an interesting summer transfer window for Sunderland so far.

The Black Cats have, under the stewardship of Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey, made some interesting signings with Hemir, Jenson Seelt, Nectar Triantis and Jobe Bellingham arriving on Wearside alongside the likes of Mason Burstow, Timothee Pembele and Adil Aouchiche also joining.

However, there have also been some outgoings this summer as Sunderland’s transfer chiefs look to tweak Tony Mowbray’s first team and Graeme Murty’s under-21s following a successful campaign last season.

Here, we take a look at the players who have left Sunderland this summer and where they are now:

1 . Joe Gelhardt The former Wigan Athletic man returned to Leeds United following his loan move at Sunderland last season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Harrison Sohna The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . Lynden Gooch After a 17-year association with Sunderland, Lynden Goocg departed for Stoke City on deadline day. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales