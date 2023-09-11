News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's full list of summer transfer departures amid tinkering by Kristjaan Speakman - photo gallery

It has been an interesting summer transfer window for Sunderland so far.
By James Copley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST

The Black Cats have, under the stewardship of Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey, made some interesting signings with Hemir, Jenson Seelt, Nectar Triantis and Jobe Bellingham arriving on Wearside alongside the likes of Mason Burstow, Timothee Pembele and Adil Aouchiche also joining.

However, there have also been some outgoings this summer as Sunderland’s transfer chiefs look to tweak Tony Mowbray’s first team and Graeme Murty’s under-21s following a successful campaign last season.

Here, we take a look at the players who have left Sunderland this summer and where they are now:

The former Wigan Athletic man returned to Leeds United following his loan move at Sunderland last season.

1. Joe Gelhardt

The former Wigan Athletic man returned to Leeds United following his loan move at Sunderland last season. Photo: George Wood

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer.

2. Harrison Sohna

The former Sunderland and Aston Villa youngster was released by the Black Cats this summer. Photo: FRANK REID

After a 17-year association with Sunderland, Lynden Goocg departed for Stoke City on deadline day.

3. Lynden Gooch

After a 17-year association with Sunderland, Lynden Goocg departed for Stoke City on deadline day. Photo: Frank Reid

Alex Bass has departed Sunderland for Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season.

4. Alex Bass

Alex Bass has departed Sunderland for Shrewsbury Town on a season-long loan ahead of the 2023-24 season. Photo: FRANK REID

