Sunderland’s five-year transfer net spend compared to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom & more - gallery

Sunderland completed their latest transfer deal on Wednesday

Ben McKenna
Ben McKenna
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

Sunderland completed a move for Birmingham City midfielder Jobe Bellingham for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday as they continue their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign.

The transfer will be made official when the 17-year-old brother of England superstar Jude Bellingham returns from England Under-18 duty.

“I’m delighted to sign for Sunderland and I can’t wait to get started,” he told the club website.

“The opportunity for young players to move here and progress is clear, so I believe this is the perfect club for me to continue my development.”

With the transfer window open and deals being made, we have looked at how much the sides competing in the Championship next season have spent over the last five years, using data from Transfermarkt, factoring in money spent and made between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Five-year transfer balance: €-202.25m

1. Southampton

Five-year transfer balance: €-202.25m

Five-year transfer balance: €-192.18m

2. Leeds United

Five-year transfer balance: €-192.18m

Five-year transfer balance: €-70.43m

3. Leicester City

Five-year transfer balance: €-70.43m

Five-year transfer balance: €-35.90m

4. Cardiff City

Five-year transfer balance: €-35.90m

Related topics:SunderlandJude BellinghamBirmingham City