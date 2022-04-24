Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun states that the Scot is on Burnley’s radar if the Clarets are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Neil, 40, took over in February after Lee Johnson was sacked at the back end of January.

The Black Cats are currently fighting to cement a play-off position in League One.

Alex Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But reports have suggested that Neil’s ability to work with a tight budget has raised interest from Burnley, who recently sacked Sean Dyche.

Neil has stated that while he has not discussed his plans for next season with the Sunderland hierarchy he has 'absolute clarity' on what he would need to take the team forward.

Neil was appointed on a rolling contract and has resisted any discussion of the future, insisting that he is focusing only on the next game.

"I'd imagine there's planning being done by other people," Neil said.

"But to be quite honest I've got no focus on any of that at the moment, because I don't want to plan anything beyond trying to get into the play-offs and then going to try and win the play-offs.

"If we get there, then let's see how we get on.

"I'm not looking any further than that.

"Naturally, there are things that are going to need resolving but they'll either need resolving in just over a week's time, or hopefully in just over a month's time.

"We'll just have to wait and see. We have people at the club whose job is to focus on what's happening next year, what's happening in the next window.

"My job is really straightforward, win the next game, try and win the next game after that, and then the one after that," he added.

"What I do have is complete clarity on where I think the team needs to go, what it requires, who we would like to retain and who we potentially might not retain.

"All that type of stuff, I could sit and write down for you just now.