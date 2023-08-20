Sunderland star Patrick Roberts has been linked with a move to Celtic, where he enjoyed a two-and-a-half season loan stint between 2018 and 2018.

The 26-year-old joined Sunderland in League One on a six-month deal during the last days of Lee Johnson's tenure before the appointment of Alex Neil as head coach before signing a further two-year contract last summer after promotion.

The former Celtic and Manchester City man enjoyed a fruitful season in the Championship last campaign, netting five times and chipping in with seven assists whilst also developing an impressive partnership with Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

However, Alan Nixon has stated that interest is growing from the Hoops and Championship rivals Southampton in the winger. Roberts has a year left on his deal at the Stadium of Light but as of last week, had yet to receive an offer from Sunderland.