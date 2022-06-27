Loading...
Sunderland signed Jay Matete from Fleetwood in January.

Sunderland's estimated three-year transfer spend compared to Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sheffield United, Norwich and Championship rivals

There are several areas where Sunderland will need to strengthen in this summer’s transfer market – yet many of their Championship rivals will have bigger budgets to work with.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 27th June 2022, 4:24 pm

The Black Cats’ Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club will have money to spend, yet, after four years in League One, they will have to make some shrewd signings.

Sunderland had to reduce their wage budget significantly after dropping to the third tier, while their transfer expenditure has also decreased.

We’ve taken a closer look at each Championship club’s estimated spend over the last three years, according to data from transfermarkt.co.uk.

It’s also important to remember that some clubs had the advantage of Premier League parachute payments and recieved big fees for some of the players they sold.

1. Birmingham

Estimated three-year spend: £16.76million | Most expensive signing: Ivan Sunjic

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Blackburn

Estimated three-year spend: £8.7million | Most expensive signing: Sam Gallagher

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool

Estimated three-year spend: £1.8million | Most expensive signing: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Photo: Clive Brunskill

Photo Sales

4. Bristol City

Estimated three-year spend: £31.1million | Most expensive signing: Tomas Kalas

Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
SunderlandWest BromSheffield UnitedMiddlesbroughKristjaan Speakman
Next Page
Page 1 of 6