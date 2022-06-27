The Black Cats’ Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club will have money to spend, yet, after four years in League One, they will have to make some shrewd signings.

Sunderland had to reduce their wage budget significantly after dropping to the third tier, while their transfer expenditure has also decreased.

We’ve taken a closer look at each Championship club’s estimated spend over the last three years, according to data from transfermarkt.co.uk.

It’s also important to remember that some clubs had the advantage of Premier League parachute payments and recieved big fees for some of the players they sold.

1. Birmingham Estimated three-year spend: £16.76million | Most expensive signing: Ivan Sunjic

2. Blackburn Estimated three-year spend: £8.7million | Most expensive signing: Sam Gallagher

3. Blackpool Estimated three-year spend: £1.8million | Most expensive signing: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

4. Bristol City Estimated three-year spend: £31.1million | Most expensive signing: Tomas Kalas