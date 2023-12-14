Sunderland's dressing room deliver emphatic Mike Dodds verdict after Leeds United win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's dressing room paid tribute to Mike Dodds after their excellent win against Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Dodds switched Sunderland's formation and strategy to counter Leeds' talented forward line, with Jobe Bellingham scoring a late winner to secure three vital points for his side. Bellingham had dropped into a midfield role after starring up front against West Brom on Saturday, with Dodds securing back-to-back wins in his second spell as interim head coach.

Bellingham, who worked with Dodds for a number of years at Birmingham City, said he was unsurprised by Dodds' success and praised his tactical acumen.

"The game required me to drop deeper and if that's what the game requires then you have to do it," Bellingham told Sky Sports.

"I can use my skillset to go up front, in midfield, or out wide even. I'll just play wherever the manager and the coaches want me to play, and I'll work my hardest.

"It's no surprise for anyone at the club because he's a top coach. he's such a smart guy and really caring. All the players have taken really well to him since I came in and that was something that I always knew that would happen, because I had him at Birmingham and I loved him there. He's a big help for us for us lads and he gets the tactical stuff spot on, which he did again against Leeds. I don't want him to get too cocky though, so we need to make sure he doesn't see this!

Defender and captain Luke O'Nien said the dressing room have been determined to deliver for Dodds after his bruising experience in the dugout first time around.