Sunderland’s return to the Premier League brings with it both celebration and significant challenges as they prepare for a transformative summer transfer window. After years of rebuilding and heartache, the club now finds itself back at the top table of English football, but survival in the top flight will demand smart recruitment.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head coach Régis Le Bris face the task of reshaping a youthful and promising squad into one capable of competing with established Premier League sides week in, week out. Promotion has activated a number of existing financial obligations from previous signings and will raise the bar for incoming targets.

The club must now walk a fine line between maintaining the identity and unity that brought them success, and upgrading key positions with experienced, top-level talent. Players like Enzo Le Fée, whose permanent move from AS Roma was triggered by promotion, will be central to the club’s future, but Sunderland will also need reinforcements across the pitch, particularly in defence and up front.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland’s summer squad could look with a fresh host of incomings and outgoings:

