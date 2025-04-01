It was a busy month on Wearside, with Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team bringing in two fresh faces, while sanctioning exits for no fewer than six senior exits. In terms of incomings, Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns were signed on loan, with the former having an option-to-buy clause attached which will become mandatory in the event of Sunderland securing promotion this season.
Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba, Nathan Bishop, and Zak Johnson all departed Wearside on temporary agreements. Meanwhile, Nazariy Rusyn signed for Croatian outfit Hajduk Split on a loan with an option-to-buy attached, and Aaron Connolly joined Millwall permanently...
Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland’s summer squad could look with a fresh host of incomings and outgoings:
