1 . IN: Marcin Bulka

As per Sky Sports, the two clubs are still in negotiations as of Friday afternoon. While OGC Nice have set an asking price of around £18million, talks are ongoing to see if a deal can be struck. Bulka’s arrival could transpire to be a new club record deal, eclipsing the fee spent earlier this summer to turn Enzo Le Fée’s loan from AS Roma into a permanent deal. Le Fée will officially become a Sunderland player on July 1st. | AFP via Getty Images