It was a busy month on Wearside, with Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team bringing in two fresh faces, while sanctioning exits for no fewer than six senior exits. In terms of incomings, Enzo Le Fée and Jayden Danns were signed on loan, with the former having an option-to-buy clause attached which will become mandatory in the event of Sunderland securing promotion this season.
Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba, Nathan Bishop, and Zak Johnson all departed Wearside on temporary agreements. Meanwhile, Nazariy Rusyn signed for Croatian outfit Hajduk Split on a loan with an option-to-buy attached, and Aaron Connolly joined Millwall permanently...
Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland’s summer squad could look with a fresh host of incomings and outgoings:
1. IN: Marcin Bulka
As per Sky Sports, the two clubs are still in negotiations as of Friday afternoon. While OGC Nice have set an asking price of around £18million, talks are ongoing to see if a deal can be struck. Bulka’s arrival could transpire to be a new club record deal, eclipsing the fee spent earlier this summer to turn Enzo Le Fée’s loan from AS Roma into a permanent deal. Le Fée will officially become a Sunderland player on July 1st. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Anthony Patterson
The homegrown Sunderland goalkeeper will likely start the season as the club's number one goalkeeper after his play-off final heroics. | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid
3. Simon Moore
Simon Moore signed a two-year deal at Sunderland last summer and could provide cover in the Premier League. | Frank Reid
4. IN: Reinildo
Sunderland have reportedly signed the left-back on a two-year deal on a free transfer. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
