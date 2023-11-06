Sunderland AFC transfer news: Everything you need to know about recent incomings and links.

Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in the Championship after last weekend's goalless draw against 10-man Swansea in Wales.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at the main headlines that you may have missed post-Swansea with several incomings mooted at the club, and others confirmed as Kristjaan Speakman and Co continue to tinker.

Sunderland bolster academy ranks

Sunderland have added numbers and quality to their ranks at the Academy of Light with the arrivals of Ivan Struk and Kelechi Chibueze.

The 16-year-old cannot yet sign full-time terms at Sunderland until January but has agreed a pre-scholarship with the Black Cats.

The deal has not yet been officially announced by the club given that the agreement cannot be formalised until January, though the player has featured for Sunderland's under-18s.

Sunderland have strengthened their U21 squad with the signing of Leicester City goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze.

The club recently confirmed that the 19-year-old has joined on a deal that will initially run until the end of this season, with the option of a further season.

As The Echo revealed in September, Chibueze has been on trial at the club and will now join the Academy goalkeeping ranks. An England international at U16 level, Chibueze moved to Leicester City from Chelsea.

Sunderland casting eye over trialist

Sunderland have taken midfielder Cameron Ashia on trial and handed the teenager some game time during last week’s under-21s match against Southampton.

Ashia played regularly for Derby’s under-18s team last season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 23 appearances in the U18 Premier League.

Black Cats face competition for AFC Wimbledon striker

Sunderland are also believed to have sent scouts to watch the forward with several other clubs interested in the 21-year-old attacker.