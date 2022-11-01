With just three games remaining until the World Cup break, the Black Cats have won just one of their last eight Championship matches and slipped into the bottom half of a congested table.

Ross Stewart, Daniel Ballard, Aji Alese and Lynden Gooch remain sidelined with injuries for Sunderland’s trip to the John Smith’s Stadium, while Jack Clarke is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Here are some of the selection dilemmas Mowbray will be weighing up:

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland at Luton. Picture by FRANK REID

How can he fit Amad and Patrick Roberts in the same team?

After missing the defeat against Burnley with a knock, Patrick Roberts was named on Sunderland’s bench at Luton, and made an impact after coming on.

Roberts has been at his best operating on the right flank this season, with Mowbray previously asking: "Is there a better player in this league than Patrick Roberts? I haven’t seen him yet."

Still, Roberts’ absence from the starting XI against Luton allowed Amad to produce his best performance in a Sunderland shirt after moving to the right.

The Manchester United loanee was effective cutting inside onto his favoured left foot and was unfortunate not to score at Kenilworth Road.

Amad has also operated as a central striker and as a No 10, while Sunderland’s forward players have rotated in recent weeks.

Mowbray will be asking himself how he can get the best out of Amad and Roberts in the same side.

How long can Ellis Simms play for?

Ellis Simms’ return at Luton was a welcome sight for Sunderland supporters, as the striker came off the bench for the final 19 minutes.

Yet Mowbray has admitted it’s unlikely the Everton loanee will be ready to start at Huddersfield, after over a month on the sidelines with a toe injury.

Simms therefore looks set to be used as an impact substitute, while Sunderland try to once again play without a recognised striker.

Leon Dajaku led the line for most of the match against Luton, while Elliot Embleton, who scored at Kenilworth Road and will hope for a recall, and Alex Pritchard have also operated as a false nine.

Clarke’s suspension means Sunderland will be without another one of their standout performers this season, yet Mowbray does still have options in the attacking areas.

What about the defence?

At Luton Mowbray’s decision to recall Bailey Wright was justified as the Australian made his first league start of the season.

Against Hatters strikers Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, Sunderland’s defence were always going to face a physical battle, as Wright and Danny Batth held their own while Luke O’Nien moved to right-back.

Huddersfield will provide a different test, though, and the 5 ft 11 Danny Ward led the line for The Terriers’ 1-0 win over Millwall last time out.

Both Mowbray and Alex Neil have preferred to play O’Nien at centre-back alongside Batth, even if that would seem harsh on Wright.