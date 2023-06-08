Head coach of the Latvia men's national team Dainis Kazakevics revealed that their has been active communication with Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin.

Cirkin, 21, was born in Dublin but has represented England at youth level after growing up in London to Latvian parents. The left-back is also wanted by the Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been active communication with Cirkina and we have presented our vision to him remotely. We have shown interest in seeing him in the national team, but the decision is on his side. It is also important that he wants to and is motivated," emphasized Kazakevics.

Cirkin signed for Sunderland in 2021 from Tottenham and has made 69 appearances for the Black Cats over two seasons.

The 21-year-old has a year left on his contract on Wearside and was reportedly attracting interest at the end of last year.