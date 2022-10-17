Sunderland travel to Ewood Park tomorrow, aiming to make it back-to-back league wins following their victory over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Here, ahead of another busy midweek round of fixtures, we round-up all the latest transfer news from across the division:

Cirkin on Spurs rumours

Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Dennis Cirkin has revealed he has ‘tried to stay away’ from rumours linking him with a move back to his old club Tottenham Hotspur.

Cirkin’s performances whilst at the Stadium of Light have reportedly caught the attention of the Premier League side - but Cirkin wants to remain focussed on his job at the Stadium of Light.

Cirkin said: “I haven’t heard about any of these rumours, I’ve tried to stay away from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just try and play for Sunderland and I’m just trying to get back in the team here and that’s my main goal.

“We’ve got a brilliant squad and I think we can really push in this league.”

Everton ‘scout’ Brereton Diaz

One man Sunderland will have to keep quiet tomorrow night is Ben Brereton Diaz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chilean has backed up his sensational season last year with seven goals in fifteen league games this season - for that has seen Premier League club Everton reportedly show interest in the striker.

According to the Sunday Mirror, Everton have been ‘monitoring’ Brereton Diaz’s efforts this season.