The 20-year-old has made 35 appearances for the Black Cats this campaign, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Neil scored his first Sunderland goal during September’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, and Fleetwood midfielder Paddy Lane, 21, have also been nominated for the award.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil celebrates scoring against Crewe at the Stadium of Light.

No Sunderland players have been nominated for the League One Player of the Season award – even though striker Ross Stewart is the joint top scorer in the division with 22 goals.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan, Rotherham striker Michael Smith and MK Dons playmaker Scott Twine are the three nominees for the award.