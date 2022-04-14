Sunderland's Dan Neil nominated for EFL award as Ross Stewart misses out to Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and MK Dons stars
Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has been nominated for the EFL League One Young Player of the Season award.
The 20-year-old has made 35 appearances for the Black Cats this campaign, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.
Neil scored his first Sunderland goal during September’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley at the Stadium of Light.
Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, 20, and Fleetwood midfielder Paddy Lane, 21, have also been nominated for the award.
No Sunderland players have been nominated for the League One Player of the Season award – even though striker Ross Stewart is the joint top scorer in the division with 22 goals.
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan, Rotherham striker Michael Smith and MK Dons playmaker Scott Twine are the three nominees for the award.
The winners will be announced at the EFL awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, which will take place later this month on Sunday 24 April.