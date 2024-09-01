Sunderland's completed summer rebuild, sales fees, contracts and signings after late quadruple swoop

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Sep 2024, 18:31 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2024, 18:34 BST

It has been a busy window of transfer tinkering for Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman...

The Black Cats saw 18 players leave this club this summer with a mixture of releases, sales and loans taking place at the Academy of Light during the window.

Speakman was also able to secure a trio of important first-tean contracts for some of Sunderland’s key assets whilst also bringing 13 new players to the club before last Friday’s 11pm deadline. Several highly-rated youngsters also signed new deals.

Here, we take a look at all of the business sanctioned by Speakman this summer:

Sunderland striker Hemir has concluded a season-long loan to Italian giants Juventus. Sunderland have confirmed that Juventus hold an option to make the deal permanent. Hemir has struggled to make an impact since joining last summer following his departure from Benfica and has not been part of Regis Le Bris’ plans through the season's early stages. Hemir will drop down to Juventus’ second team Juventus Next Gen, who currently play in the third tier of Italian football with Kristjaan Speakman dubbing the move a “positive step”.

1. OUT: Hemir

Sunderland striker Hemir has concluded a season-long loan to Italian giants Juventus. Sunderland have confirmed that Juventus hold an option to make the deal permanent. Hemir has struggled to make an impact since joining last summer following his departure from Benfica and has not been part of Regis Le Bris’ plans through the season's early stages. Hemir will drop down to Juventus’ second team Juventus Next Gen, who currently play in the third tier of Italian football with Kristjaan Speakman dubbing the move a “positive step”. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Chris Rigg signed his first professional contract with Sunderland. The 17-year-old academy graduate has agreed a three-deal to stay at the Stadium of Light until at least 2027

2. NEW CONTRACT: Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg signed his first professional contract with Sunderland. The 17-year-old academy graduate has agreed a three-deal to stay at the Stadium of Light until at least 2027 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ipswich Town paid £15million up front for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger with £5million in add-ons also inserted into the deal. Spurs, however, will be owed 25 per cent.

3. OUT: Jack Clarke

Ipswich Town paid £15million up front for the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger with £5million in add-ons also inserted into the deal. Spurs, however, will be owed 25 per cent. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Sunderland youngster Ben Middlemas has sealed a short-term move to local non-league side South Shields. The 19-year-old midfielder has formed part of Sunderland’s under-21s group for some time now.

4. OUT: Ben Middlemas

Sunderland youngster Ben Middlemas has sealed a short-term move to local non-league side South Shields. The 19-year-old midfielder has formed part of Sunderland’s under-21s group for some time now. Photo: Chris Fryatt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.