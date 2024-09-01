1 . OUT: Hemir

Sunderland striker Hemir has concluded a season-long loan to Italian giants Juventus. Sunderland have confirmed that Juventus hold an option to make the deal permanent. Hemir has struggled to make an impact since joining last summer following his departure from Benfica and has not been part of Regis Le Bris’ plans through the season's early stages. Hemir will drop down to Juventus’ second team Juventus Next Gen, who currently play in the third tier of Italian football with Kristjaan Speakman dubbing the move a “positive step”. | Getty Images