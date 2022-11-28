News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's clash against Millwall in Championship selected for television coverage

Sunderland’s next game in the Championship will be shown on television.

By James Copley
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 5:17pm

Sunderland's home fixture against Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light has been selected for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.

The clash will take place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 3 December with a 12:30pm kick-off time on Wearside after the mid-season break for the World Cup.

The original fixture between the two sides was rearranged after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this season.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
