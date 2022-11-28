Sunderland's clash against Millwall in Championship selected for television coverage
Sunderland’s next game in the Championship will be shown on television.
Sunderland's home fixture against Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light has been selected for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.
The clash will take place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 3 December with a 12:30pm kick-off time on Wearside after the mid-season break for the World Cup.
The original fixture between the two sides was rearranged after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this season.