There was desperate disappointment echoing around the Stadium of Light on Saturday as Michael Beale's reign as Sunderland manager got underway with a 3-0 defeat against Coventry City.

The Sky Blues edged themselves in front just before half-time when Tatsuhiro Sakamoto beat Anthony Patterson and a quickfire second-half double from Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer ensured it was the visitors that secured all three points.

The defeat left the Black Cats sat three points adrift of the play-off spots and 19 points from Ipswich Town, who currently occupy second place in the table despite falling to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Beale and his players will now their focus towards two away days in the space of three days as Sunderland look to get their promotion bid back on track when they travel to Hull City and Rotherham United.

But how has Saturday's defeat against Coventry impacted on the Black Cats' Championship title odds?