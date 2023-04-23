News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Championship rivals under shock EFL investigation and could face punishment

Championship winners Burnley are under investigation by the EFL – according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 08:42 BST

That’s because the Clarets made six changes to their starting XI ahead of the 0-0 draw against relegation-threatened Reading last weekend, a move which has reportedly drawn complaints from Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town.

National publications The Sun and The Daily Mail state that the EFL have reportedly written to Burnley – who are already promoted to the Premier League as champions with three games remaining – over the fixture with Reading. The Clarets, however, remain adamant that changes were made amid their busy fixture list.

If found guilty by the EFL, Burnley could face a potential points deduction and a fine after first-teamers Ashley Barnes and winger Anass Zaroury were dropped to the bench for the fixture.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley looks on as he walks off for half time during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley looks on as he walks off for half time during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers at Turf Moor on April 22, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Most Popular

If Reading does manage to beat the drop then the point secured against Burnley could prove vital. However, the Royals are currently in the relegation zone and one point behind the Terriers.

