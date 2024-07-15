Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hull City winger is reportedly closing in on an £18million move to the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City’s coffers look set to be boosted to the tune of around £18million during the transfer window.

Jaden Philogene is reportedly undergoing a medical at Aston Villa today after agreeing to re-join Aston Villa on a five-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old came up through the academy at Aston Villa, making six first-team appearances before moving to Hull City after loan stints with Stoke City and Cardiff City. The attacker netted 12 times in 37 games in the Championship for The Tigers last season under Liam Rosenior.

Ipswich Town and Everton had also shown an interest in the winger before Aston Villa swooped at the 11th hour to agree a deal thought to be in the region of around £18million.

The Birmingham club are thought to have matching rights and buy-back clauses for Philogene, which allowed them to swoop for their former player ahead of their league rivals as the 2024-25 season approaches.