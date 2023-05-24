News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's Championship rivals release 14 players in major retained list shake-up

The latest contract and transfer news from around the Championship.

By James Copley
Published 24th May 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read

Championship club West Brom have released 14 players ahead of a major summer shake-up under manager Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies finished ninth in the second tier at the end of the 2022-23 season and missed out on a play-off spot with Sunderland clinching sixth.

After a disappointing season, however, West Brom have now released their retained list ahead of the summer transfer window with several first-team players to depart the Hawthorns.

The Baggies announced the departure of senior trio Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic and Kean Bryan. Livermore had been at West Brom for six seasons and was the club captain.

Youngsters Quevin Castro, Rico Richards, Ramello Mitchell, Cianole Nguepissi, Sammy Okoka, Sam Oluwatobi, Beau Hudd, Tobias Hurlock, Femi Olofinjana, Archie Oliver and Jesse Wangusi are all also set to leave the club when their contracts expire.

The Baggies are in talks with veteran defender Erik Pieters over a new deal while goalkeeper Ted Cann has earned a one-year extension to his current contract, which will now run until June 2024. 

Related topics:SunderlandWest BromFootball