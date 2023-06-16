Sunderland's Championship rivals Southampton have released a whopping 12 players following their relegation to the Championship.

The Saints were unable to beat the drop in the Premier League last season with big changes now afoot at the club after relegation to the second tier.

Southampton have now announced their retained list with 12 players set to depart this summer including two first-team stars and no less than 10 youngsters to leave St Mary's.

Former Arsenal man and ex-England international Theo Walcott has been released after returning to the club where he started in 2020, initially on loan before signing a permanent deal. Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi will also leave Southampton.

The club also confirmed the imminent departures of Goran Babic, Sam Bellis, Matthew Hall, Zuriel Otseh-Taiwo, Leon Pambou, Fedel Ross-Lang, Jak Stewart, Will Tizzard, Jack Turner and Caleb Watts.