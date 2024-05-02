Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sunderland’s Championship rivals for the 2024-25 season in Portsmouth will have a fresh look to their squad next term after releasing 10 players following their promotion from League One.

John Mousinho’s side dominated the third tier to end the season on 97 points while clinching the title, five points ahead of Derby County in the second automatic promotion spot. They were 10 points clear of Bolton Wanderers in third as they ended their 12-year wait to return to the Championship following relegation in 2012. The Black Cats last played Pompey in the 2021-22 season as they earned promotion back to the Championship, they won the last meeting between the clubs with a 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light in January 2022.

Ahead of their return to the second tier, Portsmouth have confirmed their retained list with 10 players released. Manager Mousinho admitted there were some hard decisions made but conceded sentiment needed to be removed from the equation with some players not offered new deals despite playing a key role in the club’s promotion.

Mousinho said: “It’s always tough to tell players that they’re not going to receive new contracts and the fact this team has been so successful makes it doubly difficult. “There are guys who certainly deserve to get a deal because of the instrumental role they’ve played in helping us secure the League One title.

“That’s particularly true for Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty, who have both been excellent, but I have no doubt there will be a lot of interest in them, as there will for the other guys who are leaving. But it’s important that we separate the sentiment from the reality of competing in the Championship next season. For that reason we have needed to make some incredibly tough decisions and I get on with all the lads, so I wish them nothing but the best moving forward.”