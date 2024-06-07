Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s Championship rivals have concluded the appointment of a new first-team coach

Watford have announced the appointment of former Real Madrid man Alberto Garrido to the position of first-team coach.

The 48-year-old joins the Championship club from Real Madrid Castilla, where was assistant coach for more than 15 years in the reserve team for the Spanish giants.

Garrido is the latest addition to new head coach Tom Cleverley's backroom team, which also includes assistant head coach Damon Lathrope and first-team development coach Armand Kavaja.

Watford says that Garrido’s CV includes helping in the development of Martin Ødegaard, Achraf Hakimi, Dani Carvajal, and recent Champions League-winning captain Nacho and that Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo also featured for the B team during his stint.

On the appointment, Cleverley said: "Alberto brings a wealth of coaching experience and has a real knowledge of how to develop top young players.