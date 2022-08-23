Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports on Tuesday morning suggested Stoke were set to pip Boro to the signing.

But it would appear Chris Wilder has got his man after all with the defender heading to the North East for a medical.

A number of clubs had been interested in the defender – who has spent time out on loan the past two seasons at Derby County and West Brom.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Chris Wilder, meanwhile, is still targeting three signings at Middlesbrough before the end of the window.

At the weekend Middlesbrough completed the signing of striker Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan deal from Fulham.

Boro had been interested in the Brazilian throughout the summer after the 21-year-old played his part in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season.