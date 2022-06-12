Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Gayle is likely to leave St James’s Park this summer and has proven in the past to be a very big asset for promotion chasing clubs in the Championship.

Gayle notched 46 goals in his last two seasons in the second-tier with iNews reporting that Boro and the Blades see the 32 year-old as the ideal man to fire them towards promotion.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle (Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gayle’s first goal for Crystal Palace came against Sunderland in August 2013 - a match that the Eagles ran-out 3-1 winners.

Elsewhere, reported Sunderland target Josh Murphy is set to leave Cardiff City and would be available to snap-up on a free transfer.