Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship Birmingham City released a major announcement on Tuesday morning.

The Blues say they have acquired a 48-acre former Wheels site in Bordesley Park, East Birmingham under US owner Tom Wagner.

Birmingham City have stated that they intend to build a “new multi-use stadium, high-performance training facilities and other mixed-use real estate development including a range of entertainment options.”

The Blues add that the land will become the new home of Birmingham City and a “world-class venue to bring international sporting events to the region”.

Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner Said: “When we invested in Birmingham City, we made it very clear that we had an ambitious vision to transform the experience for our fans and make a positive contribution to the growth and vitality of the city of Birmingham.

“The acquisition of the former Wheels site is an important next step in making this a reality. The plans for the Sports Quarter will bring global interest to our Club and to Birmingham as a whole. It is going to transform the future of our Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams, and the fortunes of the community that we call home. We are excited to collaborate with the fans, the local community, and key partners in Birmingham to deliver on our plans for the Sports Quarter.”

Birmingham City chief executive officer garry Cook added: “The Birmingham City story dates back to 1875 when the Small Heath Alliance team was formed. A blue thread based on teamwork, entertainment and unbreakable community spirit was created. This is the strength of our brand. Our owners have an ambition that is greater than anything this Club has ever seen, and when we deliver it the impact on the global reputation of Birmingham will be seismic.