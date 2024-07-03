Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Durham-born wonderkid has moved to Tottenham for a fee of around £30million

Sunderland’s Championship rivals have seen their coffers boosted to the tune of around £20million this week.

Durham-born Archie Gray broke into Leeds United’s first-team last season, making 44 Championship appearances under Daniel Farke but has now moved to Tottenham in a big-money deal worth millions to The Whites.

Leeds United’s failure to win promotion against Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley had a knock-on impact when it came to Gray with Tottenham swooping to secure the wonderkid ahead of the 2024-25 season, triggering a £30million release clause.

The 18-year-old starlet has become the subject of intense transfer speculation after his fine performances last season but has now made the move to Spurs with Wales international Joe Rodon heading to Elland Road for £10million as part of the move.

Gray joined Leeds United at the under-nines level but his departure means that while The Whites have lost a fine player, their coffers will be boosted to the tune of £20million.

A Leeds United statement said: "Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a homegrown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

