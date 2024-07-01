Sunderland's Championship rivals land Europa League winner as German revolution continues
Sunderland’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have appointed a Europa League-winning analyst to their backroom staff ahead of the new season.
The Black Cats lost their last game of the 2023-24 campaign against The Owls at the Stadium of Light last May and will have the Steel City club at home once again during their first Wearside match of next season.
Sheffield Wednesday were handed a huge boost during the off-season when Sunderland-linked head coach Danny Rohl signed a new deal at Hillsborough having saved the club from relegation back to League One from an unlikely position.
Our sister title, the Sheffield Star, reports that Rohl’s revolution at Wednesday is well underway with the German adding an impressive name to his technical staff ahead of the new season.
Their report states that Niklas Lanwehr, who has been working as a first-team opposition analyst for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, is joining Wednesday ahead of the upcoming season. The analyst will make his first venture into English football having spent the bulk of his young career at Arminia Bielefeld – where he worked up from the youth setup into the first team.
The 33-year-old joined Frankfurt in 2021 and was part of the group that won the UEFA Europa League in 2022 with The Star explaining that he will add new experience to the group alongside the other members of Rohl’s team.
Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 17 with both clubs aiming to better last season’s bottom-half finishes.
