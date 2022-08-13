Sunderland's Championship rivals face more pitch woe as EFL issue Coventry City statement

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry’s clash with Wigan Athletic on Tuesday, August 16 has been postponed with the EFL deeming the Coventry Building Society Arena pitch unplayable.

A statement released by the EFL read: ‘Coventry City’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday 16 August 2022 has been postponed by the EFL due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena.

‘The decision follows the commissioning of an independent report by an internationally established group of sports turf experts to fully examine the current condition of the pitch.

Coventry City's pitch has been deemed unplayable by the EFL (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

‘After a full and thorough evaluation, the League has been advised that playing on the surface in its existing state would pose a risk to players and match officials.

‘In addition, the report confirmed that there is no maintenance work possible that would make the pitch safe in time for Tuesday’s game.

‘Last weekend, the Club’s opening home fixture of the season against Rotherham United was also postponed because of the pitch issues and the Carabao Cup Round One tie versus Bristol City moved to Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.

‘Discussions remain ongoing in respect of the Club’s home game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday 20 August.’